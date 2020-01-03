DaBaby Arrested in Miami and Charged With Battery

Last night (January 2), DaBaby was arrested and booked into a Miami-Dade County jail, court records show. According to the Miami Herald and TMZ, DaBaby was initially detained and questioned by police about an alleged robbery. Miami Police Spokeswoman Kiara Delva told the Herald, “He was taken to headquarters for questioning, reference a possible robbery…. We haven’t confirmed his involvement in the case, but robbery detectives were questioning him.”

After DaBaby was detained, authorities learned that there was a warrant in Texas for the rapper’s arrest on battery charges, The Associated Press reports. DaBaby was then booked into Miami’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he spent the night. Miami-Dade Corrections Spokesman Juan Diasgranados told the Miami Herald, “[DaBaby] will stay in our custody until further notice.”

