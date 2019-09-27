DaBaby Drops New Album KIRK: Listen

Charlotte rapper DaBaby has released his second project of 2019: KIRK, which follows March’s Baby on Baby, is out now. Hear it below.

DaBaby’s new album features Nicki Minaj (“iPHONE”), Migos (“RAW SHIT”), Chance the Rapper, Gucci Mane, YK Osiris (“GOSPEL”), and more. Last week, DaBaby shared the music video for the opening “INTRO.”

2019 has been DaBaby’s breakout year: In addition to releasing Baby on Baby, he was also listed in the this year’s XXL Freshman Class alongside Tierra Whack, Rico Nasty, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. He’s recently hopped on remixes of Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” and Lil Nas X’s “Panini.”