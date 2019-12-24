DaBaby Marijuana Citation Leads to Internal Investigation at Charlotte Police Department

Last night (December 23), DaBaby was cited for misdemeanor marijuana possession and resisting, obstructing, and delaying arrest after performing at Charlotte’s Bojangles’ Coliseum, TMZ and WSOC-TV report. According to a statement from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers approached DaBaby after his show because they said “they smelled a strong order of marijuana coming from [his] vehicle.” The officers also said DaBaby “walked away from them and he refused to speak with the officers.” The officers searched the car, and the rapper was handcuffed and brought to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Department.

After his release and citation, DaBaby discussed the incident on Instagram Live, according to TMZ. In the video, he claimed the officers “illegally searched [him]” and “illegally arrested [him].”

nToday, CMPD announced that it “has launched an Internal Affairs investigation to determine if Officers followed department policies and directives during the incident.” Find CMPD’s statement, as well as video from WSOC-TV, below.