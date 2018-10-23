Damon Albarn’s The Good, the Bad & the Queen Announce First New Album in 11 Years, Share New Song: Listen

The Good, the Bad & the Queen are back with their first album in over a decade. Merrie Land is out November 16. Check out the video for the title track below, along with the cover art and tracklist. The supergroup—which is made up of Damon Albarn, Paul Simonon (The Clash), Simon Tong (The Verve), and Tony Allen—released their self-titled debut record in 2007. Merrie Land was produced by the band alongside long-time Bowie collaborator Tony Visconti.

In addition to the new album, the band have announced a short run of tour dates in the United Kingdom, beginning with a date at the North Pier in Blackpool, England. Find those dates below as well.

Albarn’s Gorillaz released their latest album The Now Now earlier this year. It followed their 2017 album Humanz.

Merrie Land:

01 Merrie Land

02 Gun to the Head

03 Nineteen Seventeen

04 The Great Fire

05 Lady Boston

06 Drifters & Trawlers

07 The Truce of Twilight

08 Ribbons

09 The Last Man to Leave

10 The Poison Tree

The Good, the Bad & the Queen:

12-01 Blackpool, England – The North Pier

12-02 Glasgow, Scotland – SWG3

12-04-06 London, England – Hackney Arts Centre

