Dan Deacon Announces New Album Mystic Familiar, Shares New Song: Listen

Dan Deacon returns next year with a new album called Mystic Familiar. It’s out January 31 via Domino. The album’s announcement comes with a new bug-infested music video for the new song “Sat by a Tree,” which is directed by Daren Rabinovitch and stars comedian Aparna Nancherla. Check it out below. Deacon is heading out on a massive tour of North America next year. Find those dates below.
Mystic Familiar:
01 Become a Mountain
02 Hypnagogic
03 Sat by a Tree
04 Arp I: Wide Eyed
05 Arp II: Float Away
06 Arp III: Far From Shore
07 Arp IV: Any Moment
08 Weeping Birch
09 Fell Into the Ocean
10 My Friend
11 Bumble Bee Crown King
Dan Deacon:
11-01 Knoxville, TN – Pilot Light
11-02 Chattanooga, TN – JJ’s Bohemia
11-03 Birmingham, AL – Saturn
11-05 Tallahassee, FL – The Bark
11-06 Orlando, FL – Wills Pub
11-07 Miami, FL – Floyd
11-08 Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits
11-09 Gainesville, FL – The Atlantic
11-12 Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club
11-13 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
11-14 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27
01-31 Dublin, Ireland – Grand Social
02-01 Glasgow, Scotland – Classic Grand
02-04 Leeds, England – Brudenell
02-06 London, England – Scala
02-10 Paris, France – La Maroquinerie
02-26 Charlottesville, VA – The Southern
02-27 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
02-28 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
02-29 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
03-01 Nashville, TN – The Basement East
03-03 New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jacks
03-05 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
03-06 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
03-07 Austin, TX – Scoot Inn
03-08 Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co.
03-10 Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom
03-11 San Diego, CA – Music Box
03-12 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
03-13 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater
03-14 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
03-16 Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s
03-19 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
03-20 Seattle, WA – Neptune
03-21 Vancouver, British Columbia – Hollywood Theatre
03-24 Boise, ID – Neurolux
03-25 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
03-27 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
03-28 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
03-30 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
03-31 St. Louis, MO – The Ready Room
04-02 Chicago, IL – Metro
04-03 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
04-04 Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon
04-16 Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
04-17 Lakewood, OH – Mahall’s
04-18 Cincinnati, OH – Urban Artifact
04-19 Louisville, KY – Headliner’s Music Hall
04-21 Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Indianapolis
04-22 Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner
04-23 Detroit, MI – Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit
04-24 Toronto, Ontario – Lee’s Palace
04-25 Ithaca, NY – The Haunt
04-26 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
04-28 Portland, ME – SPACE Gallery
04-29 Portsmouth, NH – 3S Artspace
04-30 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
05-01 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
05-02 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
