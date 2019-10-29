Dan Deacon Announces New Album Mystic Familiar, Shares New Song: Listen

Dan Deacon returns next year with a new album called Mystic Familiar. It’s out January 31 via Domino. The album’s announcement comes with a new bug-infested music video for the new song “Sat by a Tree,” which is directed by Daren Rabinovitch and stars comedian Aparna Nancherla. Check it out below. Deacon is heading out on a massive tour of North America next year. Find those dates below.

Mystic Familiar:

01 Become a Mountain

02 Hypnagogic

03 Sat by a Tree

04 Arp I: Wide Eyed

05 Arp II: Float Away

06 Arp III: Far From Shore

07 Arp IV: Any Moment

08 Weeping Birch

09 Fell Into the Ocean

10 My Friend

11 Bumble Bee Crown King

Dan Deacon:

11-01 Knoxville, TN – Pilot Light

11-02 Chattanooga, TN – JJ’s Bohemia

11-03 Birmingham, AL – Saturn

11-05 Tallahassee, FL – The Bark

11-06 Orlando, FL – Wills Pub

11-07 Miami, FL – Floyd

11-08 Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits

11-09 Gainesville, FL – The Atlantic

11-12 Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club

11-13 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

11-14 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

01-31 Dublin, Ireland – Grand Social

02-01 Glasgow, Scotland – Classic Grand

02-04 Leeds, England – Brudenell

02-06 London, England – Scala

02-10 Paris, France – La Maroquinerie

02-26 Charlottesville, VA – The Southern

02-27 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

02-28 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

02-29 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

03-01 Nashville, TN – The Basement East

03-03 New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jacks

03-05 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

03-06 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

03-07 Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

03-08 Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co.

03-10 Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom

03-11 San Diego, CA – Music Box

03-12 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

03-13 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

03-14 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

03-16 Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

03-19 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

03-20 Seattle, WA – Neptune

03-21 Vancouver, British Columbia – Hollywood Theatre

03-24 Boise, ID – Neurolux

03-25 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

03-27 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

03-28 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

03-30 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

03-31 St. Louis, MO – The Ready Room

04-02 Chicago, IL – Metro

04-03 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

04-04 Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

04-16 Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

04-17 Lakewood, OH – Mahall’s

04-18 Cincinnati, OH – Urban Artifact

04-19 Louisville, KY – Headliner’s Music Hall

04-21 Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Indianapolis

04-22 Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner

04-23 Detroit, MI – Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit

04-24 Toronto, Ontario – Lee’s Palace

04-25 Ithaca, NY – The Haunt

04-26 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

04-28 Portland, ME – SPACE Gallery

04-29 Portsmouth, NH – 3S Artspace

04-30 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

05-01 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

05-02 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

Watch Aparna Nancherla on Pitchfork’s “Over/Under”: