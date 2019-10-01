Dance Monkey – Tones And I (Lyrics)

Dance Monkey Lyrics:

They say oh my god I see the way you shine

Take your hands my dear and place them both in mine

You know you stopped me dead while I was passing by

And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

Ohhh I

See you see you seen you every time

and oh my I, I like you style

You, you make me make me make me wanna cry

And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

So they say

Dance for me

Dance for me

Dance for me

Oh oh oh

I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say

Move for me

Move for me

Move for me

Eh eh eh

And when you’re done i’ll make you do it all again

I said

Oh my god I see you walking by

Take my hands my dear and look me in my eyes

Just like a monkey I’ve been dancing my whole life

But you just beg to see me dance just one more time

Ooh I

See you see you seen you every time

And oh my I, I like your style

You, you make me make me make me wanna cry

And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

So they say

Dance for me

Dance for me

Dance for me

Oh oh oh

I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say

Move for me

Move for me

Move for me

Eh eh eh

And when you’re done i’ll make you do it all again

They say

Dance for me

Dance for me

Dance for me

Oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh

I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say

Move for me

Move for me

Move for me

Eh eh eh

And when you’re done i’ll make you do it all again

Oooooo

They say

Dance for me

Dance for me

Dance for me

Oh oh oh

I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say

Move for me

Move for me

Move for me

Eh eh eh

And when you’re done i’ll make you do it all again

They say

Dance for me

Dance for me

Dance for me

Oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh

I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say

Move for me

Move for me

Move for me

Eh eh eh

And when you’re done i’ll make you do it all again

All again

