Dance Monkey – Tones And I (Lyrics)
Dance Monkey Lyrics:
They say oh my god I see the way you shine
Take your hands my dear and place them both in mine
You know you stopped me dead while I was passing by
And now I beg to see you dance just one more time
Ohhh I
See you see you seen you every time
and oh my I, I like you style
You, you make me make me make me wanna cry
And now I beg to see you dance just one more time
So they say
Dance for me
Dance for me
Dance for me
Oh oh oh
I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before
They say
Move for me
Move for me
Move for me
Eh eh eh
And when you’re done i’ll make you do it all again
I said
Oh my god I see you walking by
Take my hands my dear and look me in my eyes
Just like a monkey I’ve been dancing my whole life
But you just beg to see me dance just one more time
Ooh I
See you see you seen you every time
And oh my I, I like your style
You, you make me make me make me wanna cry
And now I beg to see you dance just one more time
So they say
Dance for me
Dance for me
Dance for me
Oh oh oh
I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before
They say
Move for me
Move for me
Move for me
Eh eh eh
And when you’re done i’ll make you do it all again
They say
Dance for me
Dance for me
Dance for me
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh
I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before
They say
Move for me
Move for me
Move for me
Eh eh eh
And when you’re done i’ll make you do it all again
Oooooo
They say
Dance for me
Dance for me
Dance for me
Oh oh oh
I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before
They say
Move for me
Move for me
Move for me
Eh eh eh
And when you’re done i’ll make you do it all again
They say
Dance for me
Dance for me
Dance for me
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh
I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before
They say
Move for me
Move for me
Move for me
Eh eh eh
And when you’re done i’ll make you do it all again
All again
