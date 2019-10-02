Dancehall Artist Louie Rankin Killed in Car Crash

Louie Rankin, the Jamaican-born dancehall artist, died on Monday morning in a car crash, the Associated Press reports. Rankin, born Leonard Ford, was in a vehicle that was struck by a transport truck in Ontario. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. He was 61.

Rankin began his recording career in the ’80s and found his first commercial success with his 1992 single “Typewriter.” He was also an actor, appearing in the 1998 film Belly as Ox. The film also starred Nas and DMX. Nas posted a tribute to Rankin on Instagram. DJ Khaled also paid tribute to the late actor; Rankin reprised his role from Belly in Khaled’s “Nas Album Done” video.