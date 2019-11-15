Danger Mouse Shares New Song With Sparklehorse and MF DOOM: Listen

Danger Mouse has shared a new track that he recorded with Sparklehorse. The song, “Ninjarous,” also features MF DOOM and has drums from Patrick Carney of the Black Keys. Listen below.

Danger Mouse and Sparklehorse released their collaborative album Dark Night of the Soul in July 2010, three months after Sparklehorse mastermind Mark Linkous died.

“Mark and I worked on a lot of music together,” Danger Mouse said in a statement. “But it was the song that he and I wrote and recorded with MF DOOM that really resonated with him. It was one of his favorites, so I’m happy to have this opportunity to pay tribute to him by getting it out there.”

“Ninjarous” is set to appear on a forthcoming compilation for Danger Mouse’s 30th Century Records called 30th Century Volume 2.

