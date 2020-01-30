Daniel Avery Teams With Alessandro Cortini for New Album Illusion of Time

Daniel Avery and Nine Inch Nails contributor Alessandro Cortini have announced their first collaborative full-length. It’s called Illusion of Time and it’s out March 13 on Mute/Phantasy. They’ve also shared a video for the title track, directed by Sam Davis and Tom Andrew.
In a statement, Alessandro Cortini said, “The video embodies the volatility and hidden nature of the music’s subject and meaning. A meaning that is ultimately personal and unique to the listener/spectator.” Watch the visual below.
According to a press release, Avery and Cortini worked on Illusion of Time for several years before completing it while on tour with Nine Inch Nails in 2018, when Avery supported. The album includes “Sun” and “Water,” which were featured on the duo’s 2017 Sun Draw Water EP.
Illusion of Time:
01 Sun
02 Illusion of Time
03 CC Pad
04 Space Channel
05 Inside the Ruins
06 At First Sight
07 Interrupted by the Cloud of Light
08 Enter Exit
09 Water
10 Stills