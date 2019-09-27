Daniel Johnston Honored in Austin With “True Love Will Find You in the End” Billboard

After Daniel Johnston died earlier this month, tributes poured in from people moved by his work. The National and Nick Cave were among the artists to perform covers of his songs, while other artists shared tributes to the late singer-songwriter. Today, a billboard tribute to Johnston appeared over I-35 in Austin, NBC affiliate KXAN points out. The billboard includes the Hi, How Are You frog’s eyes and the title of his song “True Love Will Find You in the End.” See what it looks like below.

Johnston grew up in West Virginia, but Austin was where he made his name. Austin was where he handed out his homemade cassettes and famously appeared on MTV’s The Cutting Edge in 1985. His Hi, How Are You mural still stands in Austin today. After he died, fans laid candles, notes, and flowers at the base of the mural.

Read “Remembering Daniel Johnston, the Godfather of Bedroom Pop” on the Pitch.