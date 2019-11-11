Danny Brown Shares New “Best Life” Video: Watch

Danny Brown has shared a new video for his track “Best Life.” Take a look below.

Q-Tip produced “Best Life” and “Dirty Laundry,” which both arrived on Brown’s new album uknowhatimsayin¿ in October. The record features additional guest appearances from Blood Orange and JPEGMAFIA, as well as Run the Jewels on the track “3 Tearz.” Earlier this summer, Brown premiered his new comedy show Danny’s House on Viceland.

Read “Danny Brown on the Music that Made Him” and Pitchfork’s Moodboard feature “Danny Brown on 9 Things That Inspired uknowhatimsayin¿.”