Danny Brown to Host Grand Theft Auto V Radio Station Featuring Skepta

Danny Brown is getting his very own radio show—within the Grand Theft Auto V universe, that is. Brown’s station “iFruit Radio” will appear in Rockstar Games’ next update, Grand Theft Auto Online: The Diamond Casino Heist, and will feature music by Brown, special guest Skepta, Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby, Travis Scott, ScHoolboy Q, and many others.

“iFruit Radio” will feature an exclusive track from Baauer and Channel Tres (featuring Danny Brown) called “Ready to Go.” It’ll also include the debut of songs from Denzel Curry and YBN Cordae, Pop Smoke, and slowthai. The new GTA update launches on December 12. Find “iFruit”’s full programming below.

Frank Ocean, Flying Lotus, Bootsy Collins, and others have hosted their own Grand Theft Auto radio stations in the past.

Danny Brown released his latest album uknowhatimsayin¿ earlier this year. Find out where Brown’s single “Dirty Laundry” fell on Pitchfork’s “The 100 Best Songs of 2019.”

“iFruit Radio”:

01 Megan Thee Stallion: “Cash Shit” [ft. DaBaby]

02 Freddie Gibbs / Madlib: “Crime Pays”

03 Skepta: “Greaze Mode” [ft. Nafe Smalls]

04 Pop Smoke: “100K on the Coupe”

05 slowthai: “I Need”

06 Danny Brown: “Dance in the Water”

07 Egyptian Lover: “Everything She Wants”

08 Burna Boy: “Killin Dem”

09 Skepta / AJ Tracey: “Kiss & Tell”

10 D Block Europe: “Kitchen Kingz”

11 JME: “Knock Your Block Off” [ft. Giggs]

12 Travis Scott: “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

13 Yung Thug: “Hot” (Remix) [ft. Gunna and Travis Scott]

14 DaBaby: “Popstar” [ft. Kevin Gates]

15 Kranium: “Money in the Bank” [ft. AJ Tracey]

16 J Hus: “Must Be”

17 Baauer / Channel Tres: “Ready to Go” [ft. Danny Brown]

18 D Double E / Watch the Ride: “Original Format” [ft. DJ Die and Dismantle DJ Randall]

19 Shoreline Mafia: “Wings”

20 Alkaline: “With the Thing”

21 Headie One: “Back to Basics (Floating Points Remix)” [ft. Skepta]

22 City Girls: “Act Up”

23 Denzel Curry / YBN Cordae: “Al1enZ”

24 Koffee: “W” [ft. Gunna]

25 DaBaby : “BOP”

26 Naira Marley: “Opotoyi (Marlians)”

27 ScHoolboy Q: “Numb Numb Juice”

28 Essie Gang: “Pattern Chanel” [ft. SQ Diesel]