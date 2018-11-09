Danny Elfman’s Batman Soundtrack Gets 30th Anniversary Reissue

Mondo has announced a reissue of Danny Elfman’s score to the Tim Burton-directed Batman. In honor of its upcoming 30th anniversary, the 1989 soundtrack will be available on vinyl in both regular and deluxe editions. The deluxe edition—which features an expanded version of the score—is a double LP with one yellow and black swirl vinyl (like Batman) and one purple and green swirl vinyl (like the Joker). It’s limited to 2,000 copies. The regular edition features black and purple split-colored vinyl. The Batmant vinyl reissue will be available later this month. Check out the artwork by Kilian Eng below.