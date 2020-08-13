Daughters’ Alexis Marshall Shares New Song “Nature in Three Movements”: Listen

Daughters’ Alexis Marshall has shared his first new solo song “Nature in Three Movements.” The song was recorded while he was working on an upcoming, yet-to-be-announced debut album that’s due for an early 2021 release. It was recorded alongside Jon Syverson (Daughters) and Evan Patterson (Jaye Jayle, Young Widows). Listen below.

In a statement, Marshall described the music’s creation as “the painstaking process of creating and honoring, pretending to know and asking for aide, questioning and conquering, and the pale, unending anxiety nipping at the heel.” He continued, “This past life come current is at last the realized direction of many excruciating years beneath the wheel. The evaluation process has grown enjoyable, the evaluation process is, at last, its own reward and the hands involved have made me a better human being; without these hands, I would surely have crashed to burn. Thank you all.

“I cull the hammer. I wield the hammer. I eat, breathe, sleep, shit, fuck the hammer.”