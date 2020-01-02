Dave Grohl Recruits Surviving Nirvana Members, St. Vincent, More for Gala Performance

Last month, it was announced that Dave Grohl, Cheap Trick, Marilyn Manson, and L7 would perform at the arts nonprofit The Art of Elysium’s annual Heaven gala in Los Angeles on January 4. Grohl’s performance was billed as “Dave Grohl & Friends” in the initial announcement. Now, we’ve learned who some of those friends are: Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear, who played alongside Grohl in Nirvana, will join him for the performance. Each will reprise the roles they played in Nirvana. Also on the bill are Beck, St. Vincent, and Grohl’s daughter, Violet.

The last time Grohl, Novoselic, and Smear played together was in 2018, when the trio reunited during a Foo Fighters concert. Smear played with Nirvana as a live member beginning in 1993 up until Kurt Cobain’s death in 1994, and has been a core member of Foo Fighters since 2010.