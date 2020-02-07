David Byrne and the Weeknd Announced as SNL Musical Guests

David Byrne and the Weeknd will appear as musical guests on upcoming episodes of Saturday Night Live. Byrne will perform on the February 29 episode (hosted by John Mulaney). The Weeknd will follow the next week, on March 7, on an episode hosted by Daniel Craig. Check out SNL’s announcement below.

The Weeknd last appeared on SNL in 2016 in support of Starboy. He’s recently released the new singles “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights.”

David Byrne released his Grammy-nominated American Utopia in 2018. He’s since developed the album into a Broadway musical. And, coming up, Spike Lee will direct the film version of American Utopia.