David Byrne Talks Broadway, U.S. Citizenship on CBS Sunday Morning: Watch

CBS Sunday Morning devoted a segment to David Byrne yesterday. Check it out below. Alongside footage from his American Utopia Broadway show, Byrne reflects on his life, from an “outsider” childhood—he immigrated from Scotland aged 8—to the “high-pressure” early years helming Talking Heads.

Byrne also reflects on his decision, in 2012, to finally obtain U.S. citizenship, saying he was “busted” at the voting booth. “I firmly believed that green card holders could vote in elections as long as they didn’t vote for president,” he explains. “And I did it! I did it for many years.” He went on to joke: “They were right: There’s a lot of voter fraud!”

