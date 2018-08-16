David Byrne’s 1986 Film True Stories Getting Criterion Release

David Byrne directed a film in 1986 called True Stories, which starred John Goodman and featured a soundtrack by Talking Heads. That film is getting the Criterion treatment; it’s out November 20 on DVD and Blu-ray. The Blu-ray edition comes with the film’s complete soundtrack on CD for the first time ever. That’s 23 songs; Talking Heads’ previously released deluxe soundtrack features only 12 songs. Byrne helped supervise the film’s restored 4K digital transfer as well as the new surround sound audio master. Byrne also appears in a new documentary about the film. His writing and photography are compiled in the accompanying booklet. Check out the film’s trailer and Criterion artwork below.