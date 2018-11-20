David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – Say My Name (Official Video)

BUY THE NEW DAVID GUETTA ALBUM NOW : https://davidguetta.lnk.to/Album7AY
BUY/LISTEN Say My Name : https://guetta.co/saymyname
🔔 Subscribe to be notified for new videos ➡️ http://bit.ly/GuettaYouTube 🔔
#DavidGuetta #BebeRexha #JBalvin #SayMyName
Director: Hannah Lux Davis
Production: London Alley
(P) & (C) 2018 What A Music Ltd, Under Exclusive Licence to Parlophone/Warner Music France, a Warner Music Group Company
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – Say My Name
(David Guetta, Giorgio Tuinfort, Boaz van de Beatz, Jose Balvin, Alejandro Ramirez, Thomas Troelsen, Emily Warren, Britt Burton, Phil Leigh, Matt Holmes)
Produced by David Guetta, Giorgio Tuinfort & Boaz van de Beatz
All Instruments and Programming by David Guetta, Giorgio Tuinfort & Boaz van de Beatz
Piano by Giorgio Tuinfort
Additional Keyboards by Matthew Holmes & Philip Leigh
Bass by Quincell Adolphin
Recorded by Boaz van de Beatz at Poundcake Studios Rotterdam, Netherlands
Vocals produced by Mitch Allan
Mixed and mastered by Daddy’s Groove at TRIBE Studios Naples, Italy
Publishers: JackBack Publishing Ltd, admin by Write Here Music (SACEM) and Shapiro Bernstein (ASCAP); NEW CLASSIC (BUMA); From The Beatz Publishing (BMGTalpa) / AT Publishing; Universal Music Publishing (BMI); Warner music publishing; EMI Music Publishing Denmark; Havenwood House / Prescription Songs (ASCAP); WB Music Corp/BMB Top Songs (ASCAP); Hotel Cabana / Sony ATV (PRS)
J Balvin appears courtesy of Universal Music Latino
Bebe Rexha appears courtesy of Warner Bros
(P) & (C) 2018 What A Music Ltd, Under Exclusive Licence to Parlophone/Warner Music France, a Warner Music Group Company
Follow David Guetta:
http://facebook.com/DavidGuetta
Tweets by davidguetta
http://www.instagram.com/davidguetta
source