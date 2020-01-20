David Lynch Releases New Short Film on Netflix

David Lynch, who turns 74 years old today (January 20), has released a new short film on Netflix. The black and white short, WHAT DID JACK DO?, is directed by, written by, and starring David Lynch. In the film, a homicide detective (Lynch) interrogates “a tormented monkey.” Watch WHAT DID JACK DO? at Netflix.

After studying painting in college, David Lynch made his first foray into the film industry with shorts. His first short was the 1967 student film Six Men Getting Sick (Six Times). Ten years later, he released his debut feature Eraserhead.

David Lynch’s last film was 2006’s Inland Empire. He brought back Twin Peaks in 2017 for its excellent third season.

