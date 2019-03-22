David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption NYC Announced: Garbage, Phoebe Bridgers, More

David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption has announced two benefit concerts at Brooklyn Steel. On May 17, Wye Oak, the Messthetics, and Mercury Rev will perform, while May 18 will feature Garbage, Phoebe Bridgers, and a DJ set from LCD Soundsystem’s Nancy Whang; additional guests will be announced at a later date. In partnership with the Bowery Presents, net proceeds from the concert series will go towards the David Lynch Foundation’s effort to help people suffering from post-traumatic stress with transcendental meditation.

On May 18, the Foundation will also screen Lynch’s 1998 film Mulholland Drive followed by a conversation with Lynch and actor Justin Theroux. During last year’s L.A. edition of Festival of Disruption, Lynch debuted a “Twin Peaks” virtual reality experience.