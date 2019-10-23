Davido and Popcaan Share New Song “Risky”: Listen

Nigerian singer and producer Davido and Jamaican dancehall artist Popcaan have teamed up for a new single off Davido’s forthcoming album. Watch the video for the new song “Risky” below.

Davido’s new album A Good Time is set to arrive on November 22 (via Davido Worldwide Entertainment/Sony UK/RCA). The album features the previously released singles “Fall,” “Assurance,” and “Blow My Mind.”

