Davido Announces North American Tour

Nigerian pop artist Davido has announced a tour in support of his new album A Good Time. The North American shows begin in the winter and stretch into spring 2020. Check out Davido’s tour poster below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Davido released A Good Time in November. The record, which follows 2016’s Son of Mercy, features guest spots from Summer Walker, Popcaan, Gunna, and more.

Read Pitchfork’s “The 200 Best Songs of the 2010s,” featuring Davido’s “Fall” at No. 163.