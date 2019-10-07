Dead Can Dance Announce 2020 Tour

Dead Can Dance have announced a 2020 tour. The band, led by Brendan Perry and Lisa Gerrard, will play shows in North America and South America next spring. Danish artist Agnes Obel will join them at several dates. Check out Dead Can Dance’s tour poster below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Dead Can Dance returned last year with Dionysus. It marked the group’s first full-length in six years, following 2012’s Anastasis.

