Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour

Dead & Company—the band featuring John Mayer and members of the Grateful Dead—have announced a summer 2020 tour. It takes place this July and August. Check out the band’s schedule below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Dead & Co. played their first show together back in 2015. The band currently consists of Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.

Dead & Company:

05-02 New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

07-10 Boulder, CO – Folsom Field

07-11 Boulder CO, Folsom Field

07-13 Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

07-15 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07-17Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

07-18 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheater

07-20 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

07-22 Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

07-24 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

07-25 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

07-27 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

07-29 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

08-01 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

08-03 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

08-05 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

08-07 Boston, MA – Fenway Park

08-08 Boston, MA – Fenway Park