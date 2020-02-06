Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour

Dead & Company—the band featuring John Mayer and members of the Grateful Dead—have announced a summer 2020 tour. It takes place this July and August. Check out the band’s schedule below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Dead & Co. played their first show together back in 2015. The band currently consists of Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.
Dead & Company:
05-02 New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
07-10 Boulder, CO – Folsom Field
07-11 Boulder CO, Folsom Field
07-13 Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
07-15 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
07-17Atlanta, GA – Truist Park
07-18 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheater
07-20 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
07-22 Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
07-24 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
07-25 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
07-27 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
07-29 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
08-01 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
08-03 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
08-05 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
08-07 Boston, MA – Fenway Park
08-08 Boston, MA – Fenway Park