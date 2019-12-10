Deafheaven Announce 2020 Tour | Pitchfork

Deafheaven have announced a tour to celebrate 10 years together as a band. The “10 Years Gone” dates begin March 20 in Salt Lake City, Utah and continue across the United States and Canada, concluding in Vancouver on May 2. Check out the full dates below and get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

According to vocalist George Clarke, the “10 Years Gone” shows will feature “special sets that include songs from all [Deafheaven’s] albums.” Check out his full statement below.