Death From Above 1979 Announce Album, Share Video for New Song “One + One”: Watch

Death From Above 1979 have announced their fourth album. The follow-up to 2017’s Outrage! Is Now is titled Is 4 Lovers and it arrives March 26. The announcement comes with the release of the first single, “One + One.” Check out the music video, directed by Eva Michon, below.
“‘One + One’ is a love song,” the duo’s Sebastian Grainger said in a statement. “It’s the karmic sequel to ‘Romantic Rights.’ My wife, Eva, became pregnant not long after we started working on the song, and after hearing an early version she said, ‘I wish this song was dancier.’ So I went back into the studio and re-worked the drums. As the record was taking shape, every time I would come home from the studio, the baby would start dancing in Eva’s belly. Even before I walked in the room, the party would start. One plus one is three—that’s magic!”
Grainger added of the visual: “The video for ‘One + One’ is Eva’s way of showing that our band is greater than the sum of its parts. It’s Death From Above 1979 in multitudes.”
Is 4 Lovers:
01 Modern Guy
02 One + One
03 Free Animal
04 N.Y.C. Power Elite Part I
05 N.Y.C. Power Elite Part II
06 Totally Wiped Out
07 Glass Homes
08 Love Letter
09 Mean Streets
10 No War