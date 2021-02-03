Death From Above 1979 Announce Album, Share Video for New Song “One + One”: Watch

Death From Above 1979 have announced their fourth album. The follow-up to 2017’s Outrage! Is Now is titled Is 4 Lovers and it arrives March 26. The announcement comes with the release of the first single, “One + One.” Check out the music video, directed by Eva Michon, below.

“‘One + One’ is a love song,” the duo’s Sebastian Grainger said in a statement. “It’s the karmic sequel to ‘Romantic Rights.’ My wife, Eva, became pregnant not long after we started working on the song, and after hearing an early version she said, ‘I wish this song was dancier.’ So I went back into the studio and re-worked the drums. As the record was taking shape, every time I would come home from the studio, the baby would start dancing in Eva’s belly. Even before I walked in the room, the party would start. One plus one is three—that’s magic!”

Grainger added of the visual: “The video for ‘One + One’ is Eva’s way of showing that our band is greater than the sum of its parts. It’s Death From Above 1979 in multitudes.”

01 Modern Guy

02 One + One

03 Free Animal

04 N.Y.C. Power Elite Part I

05 N.Y.C. Power Elite Part II

06 Totally Wiped Out

07 Glass Homes

08 Love Letter

09 Mean Streets

10 No War