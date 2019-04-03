Death Grips Announce European Tour

Death Grips have announced a new string of European tour dates. Starting on May 31, they’ll be playing Cologne, Netherlands, Stockholm, and a handful of UK cities like London and Leeds. The group said that more dates will be announced at a later date. See the itinerary on their website.

Last year, Death Grips shared Year of the Snitch, which featured contributions from Shrek director Andrew Adamson and Tool bassist Justin Chancellor. They followed up the release with a companion album of instrumentals.

