Deathprod Announces First New Album in 15 Years

Norwegian ambient artist Deathprod has announced his first new solo studio album in 15 years. The record is called OCCULTING DISK and it arrives October 25 via Smalltown Supersound. Deathprod recorded OCCULTING DISK between 2012 and 2019 in Oslo, Reykjavík, Berlin, Cologne, and Los Angeles. He produced the LP at Audio Virus LAB. Check out the tracklist and album cover below.

Will Oldham wrote the liner notes for OCCULTING DISK. He shared the following statement in a press release:

I remember driving over a mountain with my mother, she was in the

passenger seat and we were being mauled and cuddled and battered and

fried by sound; together. We were together experiencing something

previously unimaginable, and we were facing the same direction, and we

were moving through space and time knowing that a geographic

destination some way ahead would bring an end. And the sound

surrounded us, and for once our mutual silence was loaded with good.

Because we were in the presence of each other, and we knew so much

about how we had failed each other (it wasn’t a mystery any more), and

we knew how we had maimed others when we worried too much about

ourselves, how we had contributed to the faults of others simply by

focusing in instead of out. Our mutual silences were laden with what

that could only be called love. I used to hear love in music until I

learned to hear love in sound.

OCCULTING DISK:

01 DISAPPEARANCE / REAPPEARANCE

02 OCCULTATION 1

03 OCCULTATION 2

04 OCCULTATION 3

05 OCCULTATION 4

06 OCCULTATION 5

07 OCCULTATION 6

08 OCCULTATION 7

09 BLACK TRANSIT OF JUPITER’S THIRD SATELLITE

10 OCCULTATION 8