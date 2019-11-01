Deerhunter Share 13-Minute New Song “Timebends”: Listen

Deerhunter have released a new 13-minute-long song called “Timebends.” It’s the first new music from the band since the release of Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? earlier this year. In an Instagram post, the band referred to the track as a new single. Take a listen to it below.

Earlier this year, Deerhunter played several co-headlining shows alongside Dirty Projectors. Frontman Bradford Cox also carved out time to walk the runway during an annual Gucci showcase.

