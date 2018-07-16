Deftones Announce New Festival Dia De Los Deftones

Deftones have announced a new festival called Dia De Los Deftones. Future, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, and Rocket From the Crypt are set to perform along with local bands H09909, Doja Cat, Voww, and Vein. The one-day festival will take place on November 3 at Petco Park at the Park in San Diego, California. “We want this event to be a celebration; with the incredible artists we’ve assembled, and the experiences we’re curating for the festival site, it’s going to be a wonderful day and night for all who join us,” drummer Abe Cunningham said in a statement. See the poster below.

Deftones’ last album White Pony was released in 2017. Earlier this year, vocalist and guitarist Chino Moreno shared the solo track “Brief Exchange.” It was inspired by DC Comics’ new graphic novel Dark Nights: Metal: Deluxe Edition.