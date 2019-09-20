Depeche Mode Announce New Documentary Spirits in the Forest

Depeche Mode has announced a new concert documentary, titled Spirits in the Forest. It premieres in theaters on November 21, and tickets for the one-night-only screenings are available beginning September 26.

Live footage of the band performing in Berlin comes from the final show of their world tour in support of their 2017 album, Spirit. Spirits in the Forest breaks from the usual concert-film format in following six Depeche Mode fans at home as they discuss the band’s impact on their lives.

The film was directed by Anton Corbijn, who directed Depeche Mode’s 2014 visual album, Live in Berlin. He also directed the videos for “Behind the Wheel,” “Personal Jesus,” and “A Question of Time,” among others.