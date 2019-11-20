Destroyer Shares New Song “It Just Doesn’t Happen”: Listen

Destroyer is back with another new song from his next album Have We Met. “It Just Doesn’t Happen” arrives today with a new music video that stars a snowmobiler. Watch it below.

Dan Bejar and the band’s new album is out January 31 via Merge/Dead Oceans. It features the previously shared single “Crimson Tide.”

Next year, Destroyer will tour behind the album. The run in February and March features dates alongside Eleanor Friedberger and Nap Eyes. Find those dates here.

See where Destroyer landed on Pitchfork’s lists of the best songs and albums of the 2010s.