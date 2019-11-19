Devonté Hynes (aka Blood Orange) Details Queen & Slim Album, Shares New Songs: Listen

Devonté Hynes (aka Blood Orange) scored Melina Matsoukas’ new movie Queen & Slim. This Friday, November 22, he will release Queen & Slim (Original Motion Picture Score) via Domino. Below, check out the tracks “Hair” and “Kissed All Your Scars,” the album’s tracklist and cover art, and a behind-the-scenes video with Hynes.
Last week, Motown released Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack, which features new songs from Ms. Lauryn Hill, Vince Staples, Megan Thee Stallion, Devonté Hynes, and more. Queen & Slim hits theaters on November 27.
Queen & Slim (Original Motion Picture Score):
01 Kids
02 Hair
03 Slim Lets Go
04 Opening
05 This Is a Safe Place
06 Bed
07 A Couple Deer
08 Slim’s Haircut
09 What’s Next
10 Love Theme (Dance)
11 Slim’s Horse
12 Slim Calls Home
13 Uncle’s House
14 Love Theme (Photograph)
15 Get Upstairs
16 The Sheriff
17 Start the Car
18 Sneak Out
19 Arrival
20 Kissed All Your Scars