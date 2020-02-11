Diamanda Galás Reissuing Debut Album The Litanies of Satan

Avant-garde legend Diamanda Galás is reissuing her debut record, The Litanies of Satan. Galás remastered the album from the original analog tapes with engineer Heba Kadry. The new edition is out on CD, LP, and digital platforms on May 1 (via Galas’ own Intravenal Sound Operations). Revisit the album below.

Along with the reissue, Diamanda Galás has new music coming soon. According to a press release, Galás will release a new 21-minute solo piano piece called Deformation in July.

Galás, in the press release, described Deformation as “a march and delivery of maimed and infected soldiers to hospitals and industrial warehouses throughout Germany during and after the First World War.” She added, “In the hospitals the maimed would receive experimental operations and the infected would be confined to protect the mental well-being and physical health of the citizens of the State.”

Diamanda Galás regained control of her catalog last year and, subsequently, put her music on streaming services. In 2017, she released the studio album All the Way and the live record At Saint Thomas the Apostle Harlem.

