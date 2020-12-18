Dijon Shares New Song With John C. Reilly, Tobias Jesso Jr., and More: Listen

Got drunk and started what I wanted to be one, then had friends at the house and they sang harmonies while I slumped over embarrassingly trying not to throw up from the booze. This strange idea of creating a bizarre posse song, similar to a scenario by A Tribe Called Quest or something, but with guitars. Different voices on the same guitar loop was intriguing and I asked people I knew if they wanted to try it. Eventually, [co-producers] Jack [Jack Karaszewski], Henry [Kwapis], and I randomly threw names in a hat of who would seem really strange and fun on it; mostly people we’d never heard on a song or on an album together. I am very appreciative that these people gave this a chance.