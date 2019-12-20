Dinosaur Jr. Announce Camp Fuzz 2020

Dinosaur Jr. have announced their second annual rock camp: Camp Fuzz 2 takes place from July 28-31, 2020 at Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, New York. Like the inaugural Camp Fuzz, the 2020 edition will feature classes, Q&S sessions, performances, and more. Check out the announcement below.

Camp Fuzz 2019 offered a guitar Q&A session with J Mascis and My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields. Other participants included Fucked Up’s Damian Abraham and Fred Armisen.

