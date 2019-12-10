Dirty Projectors Release New Live in-Studio Album Sing the Melody: Listen

Dirty Projectors have released a new live in-studio album called Sing the Melody as part of the Domino Documents series. The project was recorded in late 2018 at New York’s Power Station Studios. Below, you can watch a video of Dirty Projectors performing Rihanna, Kanye West, and Paul McCartney’s “FourFiveSeconds” (which Dave Longstreth co-wrote), as well as Dirty Projectors’ “Knotty Pine,” which was co-written by David Byrne. Find the rest of the album below.

The current Dirty Projectors lineup (as featured in the video) includes Felicia Douglass (vocals, percussion, keys), Kristin Slipp (vocals, keys), Maia Friedman (vocals, guitar, percussion), Nat Baldwin (bass), Mike Johnson (drums), and Dave Longstreth (vocals, guitar). The video was shot by Ebru Yildiz and edited by Clayton McCracken.

Dirty Projectors’ last studio album was 2018’s Lamp Lit Prose. Read Pitchfork’s feature “How Indie Went Pop—and Pop Went Indie—in the 2010s.”