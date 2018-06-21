DJ Shadow Announces New Live Album and Film

DJ Shadow has announced a new live album and film. Live in Manchester: The Mountain Has Fallen Tour was recorded at England’s Albert Hall last October, as Shadow toured behind 2016’s The Mountain Will Fall and his 2017 EP The Mountain Has Fallen. Live in Manchester is out July 13 via Mass Appeal Records.
The film will premiere at Los Angeles’ Downtown Independent tomorrow, June 22; Shadow will be in attendance for a Q&A. Check out a trailer here, and find the album tracklist and artwork.
Live in Manchester: The Mountain Has Fallen Tour:
01 Shadow Intro
02 Transmission Mountain
03 Blast Talkie
04 Berg Stem
05 Mongrel Show
06 Suicide Posse
07 Soul Days
08 Nobody Steam
09 Sideshow Door