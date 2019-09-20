DJ Shadow Enlists Run the Jewels, Nas, More for New Double Album, Shares Song: Listen

DJ Shadow has announced his first full-length in three years. Our Pathetic Age is a 23-track double album featuring Run the Jewels, Nas, De La Soul, Inspectah Deck, Ghostface Killer, Raekwon, Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring, Wiki, Paul Banks, and more. The follow-up to 2016’s The Mountain Will Fall arrives November 15 via Mass Appeal. Today, DJ Shadow shared “Rosie” from the LP. Listen below, and scroll down for the LP’s tracklist and artwork.

Our Pathetic Age is split into two sections: The opening 11 songs are purely instrumental, including DJ Shadow’s first fully composed orchestral piece. The second half of the record features a slew of guest vocalists.

DJ Shadow said in a press release:

More than anything, I try to get a sense of the mood of society as a whole. The subtle signals that humans send each other, the way people behave, their frustrations and ebbs and flows. In my part of the world, people are scared. There’s rampant homelessness, and a real fear of falling into generational poverty. People are addicted to, and addled by distraction; they’re angry and confused, and disaffected by their own governmental institutions. There’s songs that are inspired by this energy and seek to harness it, to make sense of it. In some cases, there’s attempts to salve the wound; in others, the songs merely observe but don’t offer solutions. Despite the title, it’s a hopeful, vibrant album…there is always light in darkness. I want it to reflect the times we live in, a signpost in the ground to mark the era…Our Pathetic Age.

—DJ Shadow

In July, DJ Shadow released a joint track with De La Soul from the LP called “Rocket Fuel.”

Our Pathetic Age:

01 Nature Always Wins

02 Slingblade

03 Intersectionality

04 Beauty, Power, Motion, Life, Work, Chaos, Law

05 Juggernaut

06 Firestorm

07 Weightless

08 Rosie

09 If I Died Today

10 My Lonely Room

11 We Are Always Alone

12 Drone Warfare [ft. Nas, Pharaohe Monch]

13 Rain on Snow [ft. Inspectah Deck, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon]

14 Rocket Fuel [ft. De La Soul]

15 C.O.N.F.O.R.M. [ft. Gift of Gab, Lateef the Truth Speaker, Infamous

Taz]

16 Small Colleges (Stay With Me) [ft. Wiki, Paul Banks]

17 JoJo’s Words [ft. Stro]

18 Kings & Queens [ft. Run the Jewels]

19 Taxin’ [ft. Dave East]

20 Dark Side of the Heart [ft. Fantastic Negrito, Jumbo is Dr.ama]

21 I Am Not a Robot (Interlude)

22 Urgent, Important, Please Read [ft. Rockwell Knuckles, Tef Poe,

Daemon]

23 Our Pathetic Age [ft. Samuel T. Herring]