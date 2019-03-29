Dog Blood (Skrillex and Boys Noize) Return With New Song “Turn Off the Lights”: Listen

Dog Blood have returned. The side project of Skrillex and Boys Noize has released “Turn Off the Lights,” the first new music under the Dog Blood alias to be released since 2013. Check that out below. According to recent tweets from Skrillex, Dog Blood are nearing completion on more new music as well.

Skrillex recently paired with Japanese singer Hikaru Utada for “Face My Fears,” a song recorded for the video game “Kingdom Hearts III.” His most recent studio album, Recess, was put out back in 2014. Last year, Boys Noize released a compilation titled Strictly Raw Vol. 2 and collaborated with designer Virgil Abloh.