Dolly Parton’s New Netflix Series Heartstrings Gets New Trailer: Watch

Netflix has announced the new series Heartstrings, an eight-episode anthology of stories based on Dolly Parton’s music. Watch the trailer below for a glimpse of each story.

Heartstrings will be scored by Parton songs both old and new. It’s set to feature appearances by the singer both in introductions and as an actor in the stories. The cast is stacked with veteran actresses, including Kathleen Turner, Ginnifer Goodwin, Delta Burke, Melissa Leo and Julianne Hough. Heartstrings is the second project of Parton’s development deal with Netflix; the first was the YA novel adaptation Dumplin’ starring Jennifer Aniston.

Earlier this summer, Parton joined Sheryl Crow, Lucy Dacus, Maggie Rogers and the Highwomen during a performance at the Newport Folk Fest.