Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Star in Mr. & Mrs. Smith Series

Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge have signed up to play the titular roles in an Amazon Studios TV adaptation of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, a 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as married suburban assassins. Variety reports that Glover and Waller-Bridge will also serve as executive producers on the series.

Guava Island, Glover’s music-centric film with Rihanna, was an Amazon Original. Waller-Bridge created and starred in the Prime Video series Fleabag. The two also shared scenes in Disney’s 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story; Glover played Lando Calrissian, and Waller-Bridge a droid named L3-37.

Last year, Glover reunited with the cast of his former NBC show Community in a virtual table read benefitting COVID-19 relief efforts. His last album, 3.15.20, was released in March.

