Dr. Dre Hospitalized Following Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre has been hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm, TMZ reports and Pitchfork has learned.

According to TMZ, Dre is currently at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He reportedly suffered the aneurysm on Monday (January 4) and was driven to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai immediately by ambulance. Dr. Dre is reportedly stable and lucid, but he remains in ICU. TMZ also reports that doctors are uncertain what caused the aneurysm.

Pitchfork has reached out to representatives for Dr. Dre for further comment.