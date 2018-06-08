Dr. Martens Reveal Joy Division and New Order Shoes

Footwear brand Dr. Martens has announced a new collaboration series with Joy Division and New Order. Three different pairs of new boots from the company feature the iconic album artwork from three of the groups’ albums: Joy Division’s seminal Unknown Pleasures, New Order’s Power, Corruption and Lies, and New Order’s Technique. All the original artworks were designed by Peter Saville. Check out the shoes below. New Order most recently released a studio full-length in 2015 with Music Complete. A live album, NOMC15, was released last year.