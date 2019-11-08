Drake Launches Cannabis Brand More Life Growing Company

Drake recently teased More Life Growth Company by sending flowers across Toronto. It turns out, More Life Growth Co. is… a cannabis wellness company. The new brand is a collaboration with Toronto’s Canopy Growth Corporation. According to the press release, More Life will be “centered around wellness, discovery, and overall personal growth with the hope of facilitating connections and shared experiences across the globe.”

In that press release, Drake said, “The opportunity to partner with a world-class company like Canopy Growth on a global scale is really exciting.” Adding, “The idea of being able to build something special in an industry that is ever growing has been inspiring. More Life and More Blessing.”

Canada legalized recreational marijuana last year. More Life Growth Co. is Drake’s second intoxicant brand, following his Virginia Black Whiskey.

Check out “The Year in Drake: Did He Win or Lose 2018?” on Levels.