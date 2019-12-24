Drake Shares Video for New Song “War”: Watch

It’s Christmas Eve, and Drake just dropped a video for a new song called “War.” Watch the Theo Skudra-directed clip below.

Drake has stayed busy in 2019. This year, he released his odds-and-ends compilation, Care Package, and appeared on another new track called “Won’t Be Late” with Swae Lee. When the Toronto Raptors won the NBA Championship, he released two new songs: “Omertà” and “Money in the Grave.” He recently appeared on a new PARTYNEXTDOOR song and launched his own cannabis brand, the More Life Growing Company.