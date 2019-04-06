Dreamville Festival Live Stream: J.Cole, SZA, 21 Savage, and More

J. Cole’s inaugural Dreamville Festival will be live streamed on TIDAL today, starting at 12:30 p.m. Eastern. Tune in to catch sets by J. Cole, SZA, 21 Savage, Saba, Teyana Taylor, 6LACK, Rapsody, J.I.D, and more. Find Dreamville’s full lineup schedule below.

Dreamville was originally slated to debut last year, but was postponed due to Hurricane Florence. The lineup has since slightly changed. The festival is taking place at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina, J. Cole’s home state.

Read “5 Takeaways from J. Cole’s New Album, KOD” on the Pitch.