“Drunk in Love” Producer Detail Loses $15 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit

In December 2018, recording artist Kristina Buch sued “Drunk in Love” producer Noel “Detail” Fisher for sexual assault. Now, Buch has been awarded $15 million after winning the lawsuit, the Associated Press reports.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge made the ruling today (September 26). Though the lawsuit was filed late last year, Detail’s attorneys failed to respond to summons or file documentation, leading to a default judgement in Buch’s favor. According to the AP, multiple attempts to reach Detail were unsuccessful.

Buch initially came forward with allegations of sexual abuse against Detail in May 2018. Buch and another woman named Peyton Ackley accused Detail of sexual and physical assault. Both women obtained restraining orders against the producer at that time.

When Buch filed her lawsuit in December, it stated that Buch was “manipulated, abused, and ferociously and repeatedly raped at the hands of a person she trusted, her supposed mentor, a critically acclaimed music producer,” according to a report by Billboard. The suit reportedly went on to describe Detail’s “controlling and verbally abusive” behavior toward Buch, and allegedly stated that Detail “viciously and violently raped Buch on seven different occasions,” among other claims.

In addition to co-writing Beyoncé’s 2013 song “Drunk in Love,” the Grammy-winning producer has worked on albums by Drake, Good Charlotte, Christina Aguilera, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and countless others.

Pitchfork has reached out to representatives for Detail for further comment.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual violence and need to talk, we recommend these resources:

RAINN https://rainn.org 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

Crisis Text Line https://www.facebook.com/crisistextline (chat support) SMS: Text “HERE” to 741-741