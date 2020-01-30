Dua Lipa Reveals New Album Release Date, Shares New Song “Physical”: Listen

Dua Lipa has shared “Physical,” the third single from her forthcoming LP Future Nostalgia, which now has a release date and cover art. It’s due out April 3 via Warner. Check out “Physical,” which interpolates lyrics from Olivia Newton-John’s “Physical,” below. Scroll down for the Hugo Comte-shot Future Nostalgia cover below.

Dua Lipa shared Future Nostalgia’s lead single “Don’t Start Now” back in November. She followed that song with the title track in December. The new album follows Dua Lipa’s eponymous debut, which got released in June 2017.

Dua Lipa won Best New Artist at the 2019 Grammys. Earlier this week, she presented the 2020 Grammy Award for Best New Artist to Billie Eilish.

